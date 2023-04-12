Another pair of returning stars sign on for ‘Deadpool 3,’ getting pretty much the whole band back together

With production scheduled to begin this summer – which has plunged stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman back into the gym as a result – Deadpool 3 really needed to get a move on when it came to filling out the ensemble.

For a long while, Jackman’s Wolverine was the only other name confirmed for the cast alongside star, producer, and his longtime arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds, with Emma Corrin eventually recruited as the primary antagonist, before they were joined by Succession‘s Matthew MacFadyen.

Fans were wondering when the gang would be getting back together, though, a concern that was thankfully alleviated when Karan Soni’s Dopinder and Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al were officially brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe fold. However, things have now been ratcheted up another notch after Deadline revealed that Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa and Stefan Kapicic’s Colossus have signed on for Deadpool 3.

Of course, the fact Vanessa’s death served as the catalyst for the previous installment, only for time travel to be brought in as a MacGuffin in the credits. That could lean even further into the notion that Deadpool 3 will indeed feature the Time Variance Authority hunting down the Merc with a Mouth for causing temporal chaos, which would be a fascinating plot.

So far, only Brianna Hildebrand’s Teenage Negasonic Warhead and Josh Brolin’s Cable are missing to complete a full reunion, because we’d be very surprised if T.J. Miller’s Weasel was even under consideration given the actor’s indiscretions.