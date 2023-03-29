A pair of fan favorite franchise regulars confirmed to return for ‘Deadpool 3’

Up until today, the only additions to the cast of Deadpool 3 outside of leading man and producer Ryan Reynolds were new additions who’d never encountered this particular version of the Merc with a Mouth before. In wonderful news for longtime fans, though, two integral parts of the fourth wall-breaking furniture have been brought back into the fold.

Karan Soni’s Dopinder and Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al will be reuniting with Wade Wilson for his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, and it would have been hard to imagine the film without them. After all, the scene-stealing cab driver has been right in the thick of the action since the very beginning, while Deadpool’s elderly associate is always happy to take him down a peg or two.

Lending the MCU’s first R-rated installment an air of familiarity was always going to be on the cards, but it’s nonetheless reassuring to know that Dopinder and Blind Al will be along for the ride with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, as well as the as-yet-unnamed favorites being played by prestige drama heavy hitters Emma Corrin and Matthew MacFadyen of The Crown and Succession respectively.

We’re still waiting to see if anyone else ends up getting extended an invitation from Kevin Feige, with Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa and Josh Brolin’s Cable at the top of many wish-lists, but it’s comforting for everyone to live safely in the knowledge that Dopinder’s sociopathic wholesomeness and Blind Al’s savage verbal badassery will be back for another round of foul-mouthed comic book shenanigans when Deadpool 3 comes to theaters in November 2024.