Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Favorite Movie He’s Done And It’s Not Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds may have poured his heart and soul into Deadpool, spending a decade trying to get the Merc with a Mouth’s solo movie off the ground before eventually turning it into a multi-billion dollar franchise, with a third installment currently in the early stages of development under new ownership at Marvel Studios.

However, despite how close Wade Wilson is to his heart, as well as the actor’s undeniable influence as the star, producer and co-writer of the series, neither of the Deadpool movies are his favorite experiences on set. That honor falls to the recently-delayed Free Guy, which sees Reynolds teaming with director Shawn Levy for a high-concept video game-inspired action comedy that possesses all of the ingredients to be a massive end-of-year hit for the rebranded 20th Century Studios.

The movie recently graced the cover of Total Film magazine, and Reynolds took to social media to shout from the rooftops how much he enjoyed working on Free Guy. See for yourself below:

Love this #FreeGuy cover by @totalfilm. It’s my all time favorite film I’ve ever done. Just an absolute fastball of joy. #JodieComer 👕 pic.twitter.com/WH1uUnUeKI — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 28, 2020

Free Guy might currently be his all-time favorite from his filmography so far, but Reynolds is shaping up to be one of the busiest men in Hollywood over the next few years, and has plenty of projects on his plate that could be poised to steal that title. As well as Deadpool 3, the 43 year-old recently signed onto a mystery time travel project alongside Levy, and also entered talks to produce and star in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of classic video game Dragon’s Lair.

If that wasn’t enough, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is also in the can, sequels to The Croods and Detective Pikachu are in the works, and he’s also set to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in both Red Notice and the Hobbs & Shaw sequel, which creates plenty of competition to replicate his joy of working on Free Guy.