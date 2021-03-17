Ryan Reynolds’ New Netflix Movie Is Reportedly The Start Of A Whole Franchise

Ryan Reynolds may have starred in a large number of action movies throughout his career, but his track record for launching multi-film franchises is spotty at best. Of course, Deadpool 3 is currently in active development at Marvel Studios and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard hits theaters this summer, but there’ve also been plenty of misses to go along with the hits.

Green Lantern and R.I.P.D. were both intended to generate sequels, while he was once penciled in to headline a Nightstalkers spinoff alongside Jessica Biel before everyone discovered that Blade: Trinity was pretty terrible, and his first appearance as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine almost ended up torpedoing his own plans for a solo outing after Fox butchered the fan favorite character beyond recognition.

A Detective Pikachu sequel, meanwhile, was announced months before the movie even hit theaters, but there’s been absolutely no word since then, a potentially increased presence in Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs & Shaw follow-up won’t be happening for a while yet, and the trail has gone completely cold in regards to 6 Underground marking the birth of a Netflix franchise.

Ryan Reynolds Shares New Photos From His Netflix Time Travel Movie 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, we’ve heard from our sources this week – the same ones who told us the streaming service was developing a Witcher prequel months before it was confirmed – that Ryan Reynolds‘ The Adam Project is reportedly being eyed as the start of a time traveling series of movies, which is presumably dependent on viewing figures and the critical consensus whenever it premieres on the world’s biggest platform.

Entire franchises based around time travel are difficult to pull off, and for every Back to the Future or Bill & Ted there are a slew of disappointing Terminator sequels, but if the concept is strong enough and it can happen organically without tying the mythology in knots for the sake of it, then there’s no reason why The Adam Project can’t be just the first of many.