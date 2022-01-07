Ryan Reynolds’ new Netflix movie gets a release date

Fresh off his team-up with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds is collaborating with Netflix once more in this spring’s The Adam Project. This promises to be the latest high-concept sci-fi comedy from the Deadpool star, following last year’s Free Guy, which fans will not want to miss. Though Netflix has yet to officially roll out the marketing for this one, its release date has now been low-key revealed.

In a run-down of the most-anticipated movies of 2022, USA Today confirms that The Adam Project is headed to the streaming platform in just over two months on March 11. As this hasn’t been announced by Netflix yet, it’s vaguely possible this is a mistake; however, the date provided by USA Today fits with the timeline the film to come our way in the first quarter of the year.

From Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy, The Adam Project stars Reynolds as Adam, who travels back in time to get help from his younger self (Walker Scobell) in finding their missing father (Mark Ruffalo). Jennifer Garner co-stars as Adam’s mom, with Zoe Saldana — that makes three Marvel icons in one movie! — and Catherine Kenner is also in the cast in currently undisclosed roles.

This marks Reynolds’ third Netflix Original project after Red Notice and the 2019 Michael Bay action thriller 6 Underground. The latter did perfectly well at the time, though it’s been all but forgotten since, but Red Notice is the real one to beat as that became the streamer’s biggest movie ever when it launched in November. Will Reynolds, Ruffalo, and Saldana have the same magnetic power to hook viewers as Reynolds, Johnson, and Gadot? Time (travel) will tell.

So there you have it, folks. Watch out for The Adam Project on Netflix this March.

We Got This Covered has reached out to Netflix to confirm the date and we’ll update if we hear back.