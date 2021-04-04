Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Deadpool 3, 4 And 5 To Form A Trilogy

Having admitted that his own mythology is heavily indebted to George Lucas’ Star Wars, it’s hardly shocking that Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven to be fond of a trilogy. Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson looks to be the exception that proves the rule, though, with Thor: Love and Thunder making him the first of the franchise’s marquee heroes to headline a fourth solo outing.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America both starred in a trio of comic book blockbusters, as did the Avengers if you technically consider Infinity War and Endgame as two halves of one massive story. Tom Holland, meanwhile, will be back in the future, but Spider-Man: Far From Home draws a line under the high school arc that kicked off in Homecoming, while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could be the end of the road for Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, and James Gunn has no intentions of sticking around after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

On that note, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Ryan Reynolds wants the third, fourth and fifth installments in the Deadpool series to form a trilogy and have an overarching theme, which would certainly fit the remit of both Marvel Studios and the superhero genre in general. The tipster doesn’t offer any further insights into what the storyline in question could be, but the script is still in the process of being written, so any specifics might be a long way away yet.

Still, Reynolds is patiently biding his time for the Merc with a Mouth to make his grand return, and cameras should hopefully be rolling on Deadpool 3 by next summer as the actor continues to work his way through a jam-packed schedule, by which time we’ll have a much better idea of where the movie is headed.