Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Deadpool To Be Much Stronger Than In Fox Movies

Longtime fans of the character and those familiar with Fox’s two cinematic efforts will know that Deadpool loves to get his hands dirty, and he also isn’t above reducing his enemies to mincemeat if that’s what it takes to get the job done. While the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo outing may be housed in the family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s still retaining the R-rating of its predecessors, which means that the violence will probably be just as bloody and gruesome as we’ve come to expect.

In fact, insider Daniel Richtman is now offering up that Ryan Reynolds wants his antihero to be much stronger in the MCU than he was in Fox’s movies. Unfortunately, the tipster doesn’t share anything further to support what’s an admittedly vague statement, but it at least means that we can expect to the Merc to continue to engage in lots of violent combat, much of which will no doubt result in him dispatching his enemies with ease.

In any case, it’ll be a while yet before we see Deadpool 3 hit theaters, with the script only in the very earliest stages and Reynolds pretty busy for the foreseeable future. Still, everything we’ve been hearing about the project sounds promising and it doesn’t seem like Kevin Feige and co. will be deviating too far – if at all – from the formula that made the first two films so successful.

But if Deadpool is indeed more powerful when he returns to our screens, Marvel will need to be sure to throw in a couple of formidable antagonists for him to square off against. Not that the previous movies were lacking in that department, but depending on just how strong they make him, the studio could bring in some truly daunting enemies from the comics.