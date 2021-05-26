Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants His Own Die Hard Movie

As one of the greatest action movies of all-time, which gets revisited by millions of fans on an annual basis right around the same time that the debate ignites as to whether it’s a Christmas film or not, Die Hard cast a massive shadow over the entire genre, leaving behind a legacy that can still be felt today.

Plenty of actors, directors, writers and studios have tried to replicate the formula for success, and while we’ve undoubtedly gotten some action classics out of it, none of them can hold a candle to John McClane running around the Nakatomi Plaza in his bare feet. However, a new rumor now claims that Ryan Reynolds wants to do his own Die Hard, but that’s about the extent of the information given, so it remains a vaguely opaque statement that might mean any number of things.

What we do know is that any wannabe action hero worth their salt will almost certainly do their own Die Hard riff at some stage of their career, and it’s a tradition dating back decades. Keanu Reeves did it on a bus in Speed, Wesley Snipes and Harrison Ford were on planes for Passenger 57 and Air Force One, Cliffhanger had Sylvester Stallone trapped on a mountain, Gerard Butler barrelled his way through the White House in Olympus Has Fallen, Dwayne Johnson mounted a rescue mission in Skyscraper, and the list goes on and on.

So, on that front, it would make sense that Reynolds is looking for a Die Hard-esque vehicle to call his own, but there’s so little in the way of details or specifics that it’s best not to read too much into the speculation just yet, especially when the actor already has almost a dozen projects on his schedule in various stages of development.