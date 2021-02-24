Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants To Do More Drama Movies

As an A-list movie star with his own production company that boasts a huge fanbase and the sort of witty, down to earth social media persona that’s only seen his following grow exponentially, Ryan Reynolds is pretty much free to do whatever he wants from a career perspective.

Away from the silver screen, he’s done just that by building an expansive business portfolio, but in terms of his cinematic output, he’s been far too content to play various spins on the same character over and over again. If you want to see Reynolds portray a fast-talking character in an action-orientated movie with heavy comedic elements, then he’s got Free Guy, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Red Notice, The Adam Project and Deadpool 3 coming up to scratch that itch.

If you can’t wait that long, and want to see those exact boxes ticked but only by films that have been released in the last five years, then there’s always the first two Deadpools, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 6 Underground, Detective Pikachu, Hobbs & Shaw and even animated effort The Croods: A New Age to choose from.

Reynolds is a much better actor than he often gets credit for, but he’s been more than happy to remain in his wheelhouse for the majority of the last decade. However, insider Daniel Richtman claims that the 44 year-old wants to start diving back into dramatic territory, for what would be the first time since 2015’s Woman in Gold.

Of course, there’s absolutely nothing stopping him from doing so given that he’s in control of his own destiny, but with over a dozen projects on his upcoming calendar, it could be a while before we see Ryan Reynolds venturing outside of his comfort zone again.