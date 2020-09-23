Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Eyed To Lead Live-Action Tarzan Remake

Disney’s hit the jackpot recently by remaking animated classics from their vault. Given this highly successful strategy, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before they revisited one of their most beloved films and now it sounds like the studio is finally ready to get the ball rolling on a live-action reimagining of Tarzan. Not only that, but according to our sources – the same ones who told us an Aladdin sequel is in the works and a She-Hulk show is coming to D+, both of which were correct – they’re eying Ryan Reynolds to star in the titular role.

This isn’t the first time the 43-year-old actor has been linked to this specific project, of course. Just last year, we heard rumblings of the same thing. Clearly, studio executives are serious about pursuing the charming A-lister to play the iconic jungle man and hopefully, they’ll be able to snag him.

As fans will know, the original 1999 feature impressed both critics and audiences alike, pulling in $448.2 million at the box office and winning both a Grammy and an Oscar for its stellar soundtrack. It makes sense why Disney would want to revisit the story, then, though hopefully this one will fare better than Warner Bros.’ ill-fated The Legend of Tarzan, which barely managed to break even financially.

Ryan Reynolds Shares Photos Of His COVID-19 Test On Set Of Netflix Movie 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Reynolds is far from a lock, though, as fellow MCU alum Chris Pratt is also reportedly on Disney’s shortlist to potentially portray the character. As are many other actors, we imagine. Either of the aforementioned two stars would be a fine choice, though, given their excellent track record in action movies. Both could also bring a level of comedy to the part, too, just as they’ve been able to do in many of their respective flicks thus far.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Ryan Reynolds play Tarzan, or would you rather another actor don the wild child’s signature loincloth? Sound off in the comments and let us know.