Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Eying Deadpool Cameos In Non-Marvel Projects

Ryan Reynolds explained why he never considered the idea of having Deadpool make a cameo in Free Guy, but that didn’t stop him dusting off the costume to make his official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in a reaction video co-starring Taika Waititi’s Korg.

That gave us Reynolds as Marvel-owned Wade Wilson offering his thoughts on a Disney-branded blockbuster starring himself that was distributed by Mouse House subsidiary 20th Century Studios. Even for the Merc with a Mouth that’s smashing through the fourth wall, but it may only be the tip of the iceberg.

We’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Trevor Slattery would be returning for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that Reynolds is reportedly pushing to have Deadpool show up all across the entire Disney universe, not just the superhero one operated by Kevin Feige.

The actor has already revealed his pitch for a Bambi crossover was shot down for obvious reasons, but his corporate overlords are happy to cross-pollinate their biggest properties when the occasion calls for it. Ralph Breaks the Internet was a bonanza of Easter Eggs and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki was the subject of a Simpsons short, even if What If…? were denied Luke Skywalker and the Rocketeer. It’s a long shot without a doubt, but stranger things have definitely happened, just maybe not for an MCU fan favorite as of yet.