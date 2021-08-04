Marvel’s What If…? Creator Wanted A Luke Skywalker Cameo

One week from today, the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands into the realms of animation when What If…? premieres on Disney Plus. The early reactions have been positive for the series based on the beloved comic book run imagining some wild, weird and wonderful scenarios that don’t impact official canon in any significant way.

However, despite boasting over 50 names to have appeared in the live-action blockbusters, many of whom are Academy Award winners, one of the main criticisms of What If…? has been the voice acting from some of the esteemed members of the ensemble. One of the greatest voice actors in the business happens to be Mark Hamill, no stranger to operating under the Disney banner following the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy and The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale.

So far, there hasn’t been any Star Wars/Marvel cross-pollination of note, but in a new interview What If…? creator A.C. Bradley admitted that she’d lobbied hard to have the legendary Jedi show up in an episode, possibly with an eye to him becoming an honorary member of the Avengers.

“I was kind of notorious for trying to get a Star Wars character involved. We did try at one point, but it’s kind of like, ‘Play with the sandbox you were given. We gave you the entire MCU. Run with that’. And, I was like ‘Okay. But still, Luke Skywalker would be an amazing Avenger’.”

As awesome as it would be to see Luke Skywalker appear in the MCU, even if it’s for a one-off guest spot in something like What If…?, you can completely understand the studio’s opinion. It’s not as though Kevin Feige’s franchise is lacking when it comes to a jam-packed roster of icons, cult heroes and even fresh faces, but given that both properties are integral to the production line of Disney Plus content, maybe in a future season Bradley will get her wish to see Hamill lend his vocal talents imagining Luke teaming up with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against a common enemy.