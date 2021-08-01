Marvel’s What If…? Will Feature Over 50 MCU Returning Stars
The big draw of Marvel’s What If…? was always that it would feature a load of familiar faces – or, in this case, voices – from the MCU, but we didn’t realize exactly how many until now. With the animated anthology series now only a week and a half away, the full list of every returning actor has been released – and it reveals that over 50 (!) stars from the franchise are set to reprise their roles.
Back at Comic-Con 2019, 25 names were confirmed to be involved with the show, but now that number has been more than doubled. While the likes of, say, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are definitely not involved, there are so many other major names and fan favorites included in this list that it puts Avengers: Endgame to shame. Take a look at everyone who’s in What If…? here:
- Andy Serkis
- Angela Bassett
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Benedict Wong
- Benicio Del Toro
- Bradley Whitford
- Carrie Coon
- Chadwick Boseman
- Chris Hemsworth
- Chris Sullivan
- Clancy Brown
- Clark Gregg
- Cobie Smulders
- Danai Gurira
- David Dastmalchian
- Djimon Hounsou
- Dominic Cooper
- Don Cheadle
- Emily VanCamp
- Evangeline Lilly
- Frank Grillo
- Georges St-Pierre
- Hayley Atwell
- Jaimie Alexander
- Jeff Goldblum
- Jeremy Renner
- John Kani
- Jon Favreau
- Josh Brolin
- Karen Gillan
- Kat Dennings
- Kurt Russell
- Leslie Bibb
- Mark Ruffalo
- Michael B. Jordan
- Michael Douglas
- Michael Rooker
- Natalie Portman
- Neal McDonough
- Ophelia Lovibond
- Paul Bettany
- Paul Rudd
- Rachel House
- Rachel McAdams
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Sean Gunn
- Sebastian Stan
- Seth Green
- Stanley Tucci
- Taika Waititi
- Tilda Swinton
- Toby Jones
- Tom Hiddleston
- Tom Vaughan-Lawlor
Some of the Avengers we didn’t know were turning up in the show include Evangeline Lilly (Wasp), Paul Bettany (Vision), Don Cheadle (War Machine) and Benedict Cumberbatch – though Doctor Strange featured in the trailer, there was some confusion over whether it was Cumberbatch or not. Then there’s a ton of supporting characters like Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) and Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer). Even Seth Green is back as the voice of Howard the Duck!
There are also some names in here you might be struggling to match to a role. Bradley Whitford (The West Wing) must be reprising Agent John Flynn from the Agent Carter One-Shot while Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy) is back as Christine Everhart from the first two Iron Mans. We can likewise expect more from the Black Order, as Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight) and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Ebony Maw) are in this list, too.
Don’t miss Marvel’s What If…? when it premieres Wednesday, August 11th on Disney Plus.