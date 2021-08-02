First What If…? Reactions Tease A Crazy, Colorful Series Of Twisting Adventures

As an animated series, What If…? isn’t generating the same levels of buzz and hype as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s live-action Disney Plus projects, but it’s guaranteed to draw in huge numbers regardless. The comic book run of the same name has long been a firm favorite among readers, with the show set to dive into some wild and weird scenarios that we’d never get to see unfold on the big screen.

The narrative will be loosely stitched together by Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher, and while several big names are notably absent including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Brie Larson, over 50 stars from the past and present of the MCU will be reprising their roles.

The first reactions to What If…? are now rolling in ahead of the show’s premiere on August 11th, and while they’re encouragingly positive for the most part, one recurring criticism is that a lot of the talent involved don’t seem to be particularly great voice actors, but it doesn’t look to be to the detriment of the series as a whole.

Saw first 3 episodes of #whatif . Loved the comic so I’m obviously primed to enjoy the series and it delivers. 2nd episode is T’Challa as Star-Lord and it’s a great episode that features @chadwickboseman’s voice and cool surprises. 3rd episode is a better mystery than some movies pic.twitter.com/l0SX2xEY86 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 1, 2021

After 3 episodes, Marvel’s What If…? has potential to be their best D+ show yet. Yes, it’s funny and exciting but the way each twist snowballs in hugely surprising ways kept me guessing and engaged too. Ep 2 in particular (with T’Challa) is one of my fave Marvel things in years. pic.twitter.com/KC66EnIQty — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) August 1, 2021

I’ve watched the first three episodes of Marvel’s #WhatIf and I’m hooked. Each episode is better than the last w/ the third being my favorite. Love how they take a story we know by heart & twist it in all kinds of ways. It’s like the MCU’s Twilight Zone – weird, wild, good fun pic.twitter.com/PQ9deD1Yyl — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 1, 2021

I've seen the first three episodes of #WhatIf and cannot say enough good things about this show. @MarvelStudios definitely hasn't disappointed with its first foray into animation (it looks amazing), and the premise works brilliantly…you WILL love #CaptainCarter. @whatifofficial pic.twitter.com/TNI39bZicx — Josh Wilding – ComicBookMovie.com (@Josh_Wilding) August 1, 2021

#WhatIf is a colorful and fun new twist on your favorite MCU stories. The animation makes everything sighing the frame feel like a comic book in motion. And @jfreewright is the perfect storyteller to guide fans on a journey of what if’s & hypotheticals. pic.twitter.com/LHbat3NQ9W — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) August 1, 2021

Expect the unexpected has never been more true in Marvel’s #WhatIf! It’s a crazy, trippy ride and while it’s not my favorite series, it’s good to hear some familiar voices of characters I love! I respect the twists and turns in the multiverse, even if I don’t like some of them. pic.twitter.com/BX2zgpDpCG — Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) August 1, 2021

Marvel's #WhatIf offers compelling twists on the #MCU along with stylish animation and outstanding action. However, the abridged storytelling creates a disjointed feeling, and lacks the Marvel magic and heart of the movies. Plus, many MCU stars are not great voice actors. — Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) August 1, 2021

Maybe it’ll get better as it goes along, but I was not particularly inspired by the episodes of Marvel’s WHAT IF…? sent to critics. Leans too heavily on the “Isn’t this crazy?” factor, never telling particularly compelling stories. Voice acting feels literally phoned in. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) August 1, 2021

#WhatIf is… fine? Has tons of fun ideas on what these familiar stories could be. Has crazy easter eggs that will send fans into a frenzy. Animation feels stiff at times but really comes to life when the action ramps up. What really makes me scratch my head is the voice work.. pic.twitter.com/elAvKywU1O — Charles Villanueva (@cfsvillanueva) August 1, 2021

Most fans will have their tissues at the ready for the episode that follows T’Challa being taken into outer space by Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Yondu at the expense of Peter Quill, in what marks the final performance of the late, great Chadwick Boseman.

For the most part, What If…? appears to offer a diverting, entertaining and fun-filled offshoot of main MCU canon, but with the multiverse now in play following the Season 1 finale of Loki, it can’t be discounted that some of the story threads and/or plot developments could yet be brought into live-action.