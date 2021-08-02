First What If…? Reactions Tease A Crazy, Colorful Series Of Twisting Adventures
As an animated series, What If…? isn’t generating the same levels of buzz and hype as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s live-action Disney Plus projects, but it’s guaranteed to draw in huge numbers regardless. The comic book run of the same name has long been a firm favorite among readers, with the show set to dive into some wild and weird scenarios that we’d never get to see unfold on the big screen.
The narrative will be loosely stitched together by Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher, and while several big names are notably absent including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Brie Larson, over 50 stars from the past and present of the MCU will be reprising their roles.
The first reactions to What If…? are now rolling in ahead of the show’s premiere on August 11th, and while they’re encouragingly positive for the most part, one recurring criticism is that a lot of the talent involved don’t seem to be particularly great voice actors, but it doesn’t look to be to the detriment of the series as a whole.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Most fans will have their tissues at the ready for the episode that follows T’Challa being taken into outer space by Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Yondu at the expense of Peter Quill, in what marks the final performance of the late, great Chadwick Boseman.
For the most part, What If…? appears to offer a diverting, entertaining and fun-filled offshoot of main MCU canon, but with the multiverse now in play following the Season 1 finale of Loki, it can’t be discounted that some of the story threads and/or plot developments could yet be brought into live-action.
Source: Collider