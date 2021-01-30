Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Female Or PoC Director For Deadpool 3

The main selling point of the Deadpool franchise has and always will be Ryan Reynolds rather than the action sequences or set pieces, but it can’t be denied that the Merc with a Mouth’s second outing was vastly superior from a directorial standpoint. Longtime visual effects artist Tim Miller made his feature debut on the first movie, and he proved to be a solid if unspectacular hand behind the camera.

For Deadpool 2, David Leitch was drafted in, and it wasn’t a surprise that the choreography and spectacle were both markedly improved given his reputation as one of the most esteemed stunt coordinators in the business, not to mention his seamless transition into directing after helming acclaimed actioners John Wick and Atomic Blonde.

There’s no word yet on who could end up taking the reins on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3, but we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams would be back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness long before she was confirmed for a return – that Reynolds is pushing for more diversity on both sides of the production, and he reportedly wants either a female or person of color calling the shots on the foul-mouthed assassin’s MCU debut.

As of yet there’s no further information available, and Marvel have been known for making some out of the box choices when it comes to their directors in the past. On paper, Taika Waititi’s penchant for irreverent humor and popularity with the Disney hierarchy would make him the ideal candidate, but he’s probably far too busy with Thor: Love and Thunder and Star Wars to be under consideration. There’s plenty of talents out there that fit the bill, but we’ll just have to wait and see who ends up signing on the dotted line.