Ryan Reynolds Will Reportedly Have Full Creative Control On Deadpool 3

After almost an entire year of nothing but rumors and speculation, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 has finally started to gather some momentum by hiring Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux to write the script. The sibling duo reportedly won over both Kevin Feige and Ryan Reynolds with their pitch, and they’ll work closely with the leading man in shaping the story.

The Molyneux sisters picked up an Emmy for their contributions to Bob’s Burgers, while they also drafted the latest version of the female-driven 21 Jump Street spinoff, so they clearly know their way around an R-rated comedy. They’ll still need to defer to Reynolds, though, who has always been the single greatest driving force behind the Merc with a Mouth after first attaching himself to the role way back in 2004.

Of course, one of the main question marks surrounding Deadpool 3 is Feige’s willingness to hand any level of creative control over to the 44 year-old soccer team owner, especially when Paul Rudd has been the only MCU actor to receive an official writing credit so far, and even then, the two Ant-Man movies boasted a combined total of seven other scribes.

However, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Reynolds has gotten everything he asked for out of his talks with Marvel. That includes an R-rating, full creative control on Deadpool 3 and, of course, a huge pile of money, among other things.

“Ryan Reynolds has won and got everything he wanted from Feige and Marvel an R rating, creative freedom, big paycheck and more,” says Richtman.

While none of this has been officially confirmed, if Feige has indeed given Reynolds such a huge amount of leeway, then it would definitely mark a first for the studio and hammer home the notion that Deadpool 3 is going to be an altogether different animal from the standard MCU fare.