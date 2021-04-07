Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Gambit In Deadpool 3

Fox may have churned out thirteen X-Men movies in the space of 20 years, but the studio barely scratched the surface in terms of the comic book back catalogue, with the majority of the superhero blockbusters revolving around the same core cast of characters. That means the Marvel Cinematic Universe has plenty of leeway to introduce a whole host of mutants that have never been seen on the big screen before, and one name fans would love to see make an impact is Gambit.

Taylor Kitsch played the role in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but Channing Tatum was the one who almost made the Cajun favorite the star of his own solo outing. The project lingered in development hell for years with Rupert Wyatt, Doug Liman and Gore Verbinski all signing on to direct at various points, before it was canceled altogether when Disney acquired Fox.

That doesn’t mean it won’t be resurrected in some fashion down the line, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk were getting their own Disney Plus shows before either was confirmed – that Ryan Reynolds reportedly wants Gambit to appear in Deadpool 3.

While we haven’t been able to confirm if it would be a multiversal cameo involving Tatum or a brand new canonical interpretation of the card-throwing thief, it’s definitely something that would go down a storm with fans. After all, if the first two Deadpools featured a mutant supporting cast, then there’s no reason why the third installment couldn’t follow suit to give them something of a soft launch within the franchise, especially when we know the X-Men are coming to the MCU sooner rather than later.