Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Not On Good Terms With Scarlett Johansson Anymore

Earlier this week, perpetual fountain of insider movie gossip Daniel Richtman reported that Marvel Studios was making sure Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson wouldn’t share a scene together in the MCU. The two stars were married between 2008 and 2011 and, despite having formerly been on good terms, something has apparently happened that makes them not want to work with one another.

“RR and Scarlett are not on the best terms so Marvel will make sure they won’t meet or work together in MCU,” says Richtman.

Nobody but them has any way of knowing what’s going on in their heads and when they announced their split in 2011, they affirmed their ‘love and kindness’ for each other. When asked about Reynolds in subsequent interviews, Johansson has said that the marriage was “the best thing I ever did” and that she learned a lot about relationships, but admitted:

“I think I was not fully aware of the peaks and valleys. I wasn’t prepared to hunker down and do the work.”

The going theory seems to be that the pair were simply too busy with their film careers to spend much time together, the classic curse of Hollywood couples whose roles see them separated for long periods of time. Soon after the divorce, Reynolds said the experience hurt and stated:

“Anyone who gets divorced goes through a lot of pain, but you come out of it. I’m not out of it yet. At all.”

New Black Widow Photos See Natasha And Yelena Facing Down Taskmaster 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

None of this appears to add up to any lasting acrimony, especially now that it’s been a full decade since they divorced and both have remarried. So, we can only assume that Richtman has access to behind-the-scenes drama that he simply cannot tell us about for unknown reasons.

Regardless, it’s also worth pointing out that the chances of their MCU characters meeting are very low. Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth will debut in Deadpool 3 – though he may cameo elsewhere before that – while Johansson’s Black Widow died in Avengers: Endgame. But with the multiverse blossoming into life, there are multiple avenues for her to reprise the role, with some fans convinced that this summer’s Black Widow will hint at a Metal Gear Solid-like cloning program that’ll bring an evil Natasha back to life.

Until then, all we can do is speculate and hope that we hear some more concrete information about Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson soon.