Ryan Reynolds Has The Perfect Response To Robert Downey Jr.’s Taunts

Though Deadpool hasn’t made his Marvel Cinematic Debut just yet, he and Iron Man have gotten themselves into a squabble. And believe it or not, it’s not what you probably have in mind.

Instead, actors Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr. have recently been slotted as opponents in a charity event under the ABGO Superhero Fantasy Football League. The Iron Man star recently took to Instagram to give some details about the charity he chose – Sacred Hearts, a substance-abuse rehabilitation organization – as well as dish up a little bit of smack talk for the Merc with a Mouth.

You can check out the initial video down below:

Downey Jr. starts off all nice, acting like he has good sportsmanship and everything. But as you probably noticed, his face quickly turned sour towards the end of the clip as he surprisingly states, “eat me!” under his breath.

Well, in a perfectly perfect and sarcastic response, Reynolds has taken to his own Instagram page to partake in his part of the challenge.

I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s watched these videos and felt really sad that an Iron Man/Deadpool collaboration in the MCU is more or less impossible. But it’s nice to imagine what kind of silly, over-the-top caper the two could have gotten themselves into.

Meanwhile, you can still see the duo in action in upcoming projects. Ryan Reynolds, for instance, is set take over the box office in Michael Bay’s explosive new thriller, 6 Underground, later in December. And you’ll be able to witness Downey Jr. – and his Sherlock Holmes accent – on the big screen once again in Dolittle on January 17th, 2020.