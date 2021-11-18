Ryan Reynolds reveals his worst acting job ever

The Ryan Reynolds hot streak era continued this week with the release of Red Notice, Netflix’s biggest movie opening of all time. Reynolds stars alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in the movie, which currently sits at 35% on Rotten Tomatoes. With a 92% audience score, people at home don’t seem to mind it as much.

The Deadpool star’s first breakout role came in 2002’s National Lampoon’s Van Wilder, but before that, he was just another unknown actor looking for a big break in Hollywood.

In a recent conversation with ComicBook.com, Reynolds revealed the worst acting job he’d ever had.

“One of my first jobs was I was on a sitcom and it was a pilot and I was maybe 18 or 19 years old,” Reynolds shared. “They rewrote everything right before the audience came in. So it was a pilot. There was a ton of stakes. It was a live audience and nobody knew their lines. Everyone was trying to rapidly scramble and figure out. That was actually where the first time I really tried to experiment with improvisation on camera in the moment. And it sort of saved my life in that moment, but it was definitely a nightmare scenario. It was the exact same dream you’re having where you’re just as unprepared as humanly possible. Your face is piping hot and there’s four or 500 people sitting in an audience watching you flounder.”

Ryan Reynolds Shares Fan Art Imagining A Free Guy/MCU Crossover 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Reynolds has faced criticism from fans for playing the same character in every project. The interviewer also asked him if he felt this character in Red Notice was the closest he’s ever played to himself.

“Nolan is the closest? No, definitely not. I think my next movie is a movie called The Adam Project. That is by far the closest to myself I will ever come, for better or worse. I’m nervous about that one for that reason. But no, Nolan is like part of my self-defense mechanism since I was a kid, that little guy that takes over when I’m nervous, shy or, terrified.”

Red Notice is currently streaming on Netflix.