

It’s less than a week to go until you can catch Ryan Reynolds in the action-packed sci-film The Adam Project, which will premiere exclusively on Netflix. This marks another team-up by Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, who worked together last year on the action-comedy Free Guy.

Reynolds has revealed that he has a special connection to the upcoming film, however. In a conversation on Entertainment Weekly’s Around the Table series, the Red Notice actor disclosed that the death of his father served as inspiration for parts of the film:

“There’s a line in there that is from my real life, which is that ‘boys always come back for their mamas.’ And that’s very true when my dad passed away. I’m one of four boys and it was just like this circling the wagons around my mom. We really all came back for her in a way that I know was incredibly meaningful to her. And to this day she still talks about it.”

The quote has a special meaning within the context of the film, as the trailer has already unveiled that Reynolds’ character, Adam Reed would travel back in time to find his wife, and meet his younger self, who is grieving the loss of his father with his mother.

Newcomer Walker Scobell stars as the younger Adam Reed, while Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldaña make up the rest of the cast as Adam’s father, mother and wife.

The Adam Project is set to be released on Netflix on March 11.