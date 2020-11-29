Shortly after completing work on action movie Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds is already back on set on a different Netflix production. The Deadpool star has taken to Instagram to confirm that filming on The Adam Project, a time-traveling adventure flick with a great cast, has begun, sharing a couple of photos in the process.

“And away we go… shooting has begun on The Adam Project for @netflix,” Reynolds wrote in his caption. “This is a dream cast and crew. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @slevydirect.” As you can see below, the actor’s post unveils our first still from the film, depicting himself and young co-star Walker Scobell walking through the woods, while we also get a behind-the-scenes shot of Reynolds and director Shawn Levy breaking down a scene.

Ryan Reynolds Shares First Look At His Netflix Time Travel Movie 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Adam Project sees the Canadian star play a man who goes back in time to team up with his 13-year-old self (Scobell) to find their missing father in order to save the future. Mark Ruffalo portrays said dad, a brilliant physicist who’s about the same age as his grown-up son, while Catherine Keener is the movie’s villain, who’s stolen one of Ruffalo’s inventions and is using it for nefarious purposes. Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana also co-star.

It’s weird that Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy’s reunion project is in the works before we’ve even got a chance to see their first collaboration. 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy, starring the actor as an NPC in a video game who gains sentience, was due to hit theaters this December but has been delayed indefinitely. If filming goes smoothly on The Adam Project, though, the two movies could end up releasing at a similar time next year.