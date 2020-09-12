The COVID-19 coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the world, with total cases nearing 27 million and the deaths numbering almost 1 million. The outbreak has forced many to stay inside and avoid social interaction, while businesses struggle to maintain safe environments for employees to carry out their daily tasks.

It hasn’t been an easy year for those in any field, and that includes people in the entertainment industry, as there’s only so much social distancing that can be practiced while filming a movie or TV series. Though most sets are taking all necessary precautions to avoid spreading the virus during production, there’s no way to guarantee the safety of those involved – something learned recently on the set of The Batman, for instance.

Actors almost certainly grow tired of having frequent tests while shooting projects, but at least one of Hollywood’s biggest names doesn’t mind sharing his experience with fans. Everyone’s favorite Canadian goofball, Ryan Reynolds, has recently taken to Twitter to show us how testing goes for him on the set of his upcoming film Red Notice, and you can check out the photos he shared below.

“Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first,” he wrote in his caption.

Ryan Reynolds Shares Photos Of His COVID-19 Test On Set Of Netflix Movie

As Reynolds references, the common nasopharyngeal test for COVID-19 involves having a 6″ cotton swab inserted deep inside the nostril until it reaches the upper part of the throat, known as the nasopharynx, where it’s then twirled for a moment to collect a specimen. While not particularly painful, it can feel as though salt water is being poured down the back of the recipient’s throat and often results in watery eyes and sneezing.

In other words, a COVID-19 test isn’t a wonderful experience, but it’s good to see Ryan Reynolds taking the time to share these photos and show the world that it’s not that big of a deal. If nothing else, it’s reassuring that we can count on the Deadpool actor for levity in times of hardship and unrest.