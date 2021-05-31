Ryan Reynolds Showers Praise On John Krasinski’s New Movie

As a very famous man, Ryan Reynolds unsurprisingly has a lot of very famous friends, with his inner circle of buddies and confidants including such A-listers as Taylor Swift, Jake Gyllenhaal, Dwayne Johnson, Hugh Jackman and John Krasinski. While he doesn’t mercilessly troll all of the aforementioned names as he does his X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star and social media nemesis, he also isn’t above praising them when the occasion calls for it.

Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II smashed pandemic-era box office records over the weekend with an opening of more than $48 million, snatching the crown from Godzilla vs. Kong and hopefully indicating that the theatrical industry has put the worst behind it and will continue surging throughout the summer months. It’s also scoring hugely enthusiastic reviews from critics, not to mention The Exorcist director William Friedkin, and Reynolds is the latest to lavish praise on the horror sequel, as you can see below.

My friend @johnkrasinski can try to shush me all he wants but I won’t be silent about how good the second @quietplacemovie is. I will not scream it, though. That would be indecorous. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 28, 2021

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski will be teaming up in the not too distant future for Imaginary Friends, which was first announced in October 2019 but was only recently given a November 2023 release date by Paramount. The Office alum will write, produce, direct and star in the project alongside the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool, with the latter playing a man who can see and talk to people’s imaginary friends, but some of them have taken a turn to the dark side after being overlooked and forgotten.

It’s an exciting high concept pitch, and the reactions to A Quiet Place Part II have made it clear that Krasinski wasn’t a directorial flash in the pan, so the prospect of the duo partnering up for a broad high concept fantasy blockbuster is a tantalizing one.