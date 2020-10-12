Ryan Reynolds Might Be Reuniting With Sandra Bullock For New Movie

In what looks to be even more bad news for fans eagerly waiting for Deadpool 3 to gather any sort of momentum at Marvel Studios, Ryan Reynolds is close to signing on for another movie. If you’ve been keeping track of the actor’s increasingly prolific output, this would mark the fourteenth project that’s currently on his schedule, with only The Croods: A New Age and Free Guy in the can and awaiting release.

Reynolds is now looking to reteam with Sandra Bullock, who he co-starred with in romantic comedy The Proposal over a decade ago, for an action adventure said to be in the vein of 1984 classic Romancing the Stone that’s going by the working title Lost City of D. The news comes with the caveat that neither of the A-listers have officially signed on the dotted line just yet, but Paramount are hoping to close the deals in the near future.

Aaron and Adam Nee are set to direct the movie, which is based on an original idea from Horrible Bosses‘ Seth Gordon, with the first draft of the screenplay being written by 22 Jump Street‘s Oren Uziel and the latest version hailing from rom-com veteran Dana Fox, who scripted The Wedding Date, What Happens in Vegas and Couples Retreat.

Plot details are still firmly under wraps, but the studio must have pretty high hopes for Lost City of D if they’re scrambling to secure major names like Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock to head up the cast. The last thing the 6 Underground star needs is another movie on his plate, though, as it looks like he’ll be working nonstop for the next decade just to try and get all of them made.