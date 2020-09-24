Ryan Reynolds Unexpectedly Responds To Fan Tweet After 8 Years

2020 has defied all predictions, but even so, I don’t think anyone could possibly have foreseen Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator and star Rob McElhenney teaming up to buy Welsh soccer team Wrexham A.F.C.

Wrexham is a town in North Wales and boasts the third-oldest professional soccer team in the world, who currently play in a low division in the English football league system. Over the years, the club has experienced financial difficulties and are owned by the fans, but it was reported yesterday that they’re to hear a proposal by Reynolds and McElhenney to take over in a deal that could be worth millions of dollars.

So, why do these stars want to buy an obscure Welsh soccer team? Well, apparently, the idea came from McElhenney, who felt a connection to the blue collar town with its coal mining past and appreciates the long history of the club. Reports say that he wants to document his and Reynolds’ journey with the team in a documentary film and they’ll use the club as a way to promote soccer in the US rather than as a money-making venture.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds has been setting tongues wagging in the local community by replying to an eight-year-old Twitter discussion between two Wrexham residents about their nude drawing classes. Way back in October 2012, Lois Morus said: “Would have taken the course if Ryan Reynolds was the model #iwish,” and “you never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham ;)”.

Well, now it seems that the star may yet model for the Welsh women, as he recently shared the following on Twitter:

I’ve waited 8 years to respond to this tweet. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 23, 2020

If Reynolds and McElhenney really do swoop in to support Wrexham A.F.C., they’ll become heroes to the Welsh town. And judging by the responses from happy Wrexhamites, they’re already well on their way. One resident commented that this was the “biggest thing to happen in Wrexham since that fella took his horse on the train.”

So, to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, I say “hwyl fawr a phob lwc yn y dyfodol!” Let’s hope they make a success of it.