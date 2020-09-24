Ryan Reynolds Looking To Buy A Soccer Team

Ryan Reynolds might be best known as one of the biggest movie stars in the business, as well as the busiest with no less than thirteen projects currently in various stages of development, but he’s also gaining a reputation for his impressive entrepreneurial skills. The 43 year-old retains a controlling interest in Aviation Gin despite recently selling up for $600 million, and is also one of the owners of Mint Mobile.

Not only that, but he also founded the Maximum Effort ad agency and is on the board of directors at the company that owns many of the world’s premiere dating apps, which is quite the diversified portfolio. However, it appears as though his investments in unexpected areas are far from over, and Reynolds is now teaming up with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney to purchase a soccer team.

Wrexham AFC, who play in the fifth tier of the English soccer system, have been majority-owned by their fans since 2011, meaning that the decision to sell up would be entirely down to them. After Reynolds and McElhenney made their interest clear as part of a consortium, the motion was overwhelmingly approved and talks will be moving to an advanced stage in the near future. The head of the Wrexham Supporters Trust issued a statement when the news broke, which you can check out below.

“As confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voter voted in favor of the resolution. As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC. In due course, Mr McElhenney and Mr Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second special general meeting.”

The two Hollywood stars are looking to immediately invest £2 million to advance the club both on and off the pitch. Unbelievably though, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney won’t be the first famous faces to invest in a Welsh soccer team that plays in the English leagues, after it was revealed Mindy Kaling was part of the consortium that purchased Swansea City back in 2016.