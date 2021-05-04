Ryan Reynolds Is All Washed Up In New Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Photo

The first promo for upcoming buddy sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard arrived not long ago and from what we can tell, it appears to be a solid slice of enjoyable summer entertainment.

Unfortunately, it didn’t reveal much in the way of plot, but when you’ve got Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson riffing off each other in an action comedy, you don’t really need a whole lot of story to support the script. The bickering central duo are clearly the main selling point here, and it’s not like the first film really had a meaty tale at the heart of it, either.

In any case, to hammer home once more that Reynolds and Jackson are the stars of the show, a new photo from The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard has arrived online and as you can see below, it puts the pair front and center. What, exactly, the context of it is remains unclear, but as you can see, the Deadpool actor is looking pretty washed up – literally, as he’s soaking wet and appears as if he just got out of the ocean.

While the verdict’s still out on whether or not the beloved duo can capture the same magic that they did the first time out, the signs are certainly looking good. After all, they’re two of the most entertaining, charismatic and enjoyable-to-watch talents around, while each star is arguably more popular than ever right now thanks to their recent comic book movie appearances – Jackson as Nick Fury in a whole host of MCU projects and Reynolds as Deadpool in Fox’s two solo films for the Merc with a Mouth.

With any luck, then, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard will prove to be another smash hit action comedy when it drops into theaters on June 16th.