Sacrilegious Marvel take suggests the Young Avengers need the X-Men to make them relevant

As their name would suggest, the Young Avengers are made up of some of Earth’s best and brightest junior heroes. Like the Avengers, they’re a team of superpower individuals out to save the world, except (get this), they’re… young. Featuring an ever- changing roster of cool characters, believe it or not, the Young Avengers have already started to take shape in the MCU.

With characters like America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, and Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye —these new Young Avengers are looking like one of Marvel’s most formidable forces — and they definitely don’t need the X-Mento make them relevant.

According to one Reddit user, the Young Avengers might need a little help with their introduction, and although we don’t totally agree, we get what this person is trying to say.

Lately, Marvel has been all about mentors. Whether it’s Tony Stark looking after Peter Parker, Dr. Strange reeling in America Chavez, or Clint Baron dealing with Kate Bishop’s wild side — older characters have always been there to lend a helping hand.

What’s being expressed here is the notion that perhaps the Young Avengers would be better off if they were (at first) connected to a more recognizable team, and we don’t mind that idea at all. Yet there are two sides to every argument, and in this case, we’ve got four words for you; Guardians of the Galaxy.

Before James Gunn brought the Guardians to the big screen, plenty of people had no clue who this intergalactic team of do-gooders was. Heck, forget about them. When the first Iron Man came to theaters, the character was a B-list Marvel hero at best. Now, the world couldn’t imagine a more iconic character.

All we’re trying to say is, things change. Another fan makes a great point about the impact and larger implications of mutants in the MCU.

Frankly, this is an interesting narrative thought experiment. In a universe filled with super powered people, what happens when regular humans start mutating and their powers are a little less refined? Mutants, by in large, are the black sheep of the MCU. Their powers tend to alienate people, their existence is a nuisance, and the impact they could have on the franchise’s ongoing story can’t be understated.

For now, we have to wait to see how Marvel chooses to tie in the X-men or the Young Avengers before making any lasting judgements. Until then, we’re just excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania this February. See you at the movies!