Salma Hayek credits Adam Sandler with saving her career from typecasting

Traversing the trials of Hollywood is never an easy task, yet few have done it with as much poise as Salma Hayek. Actor, producer, director — Hayek is unlike anyone show business has ever seen. With a multifaceted career spanning over 30 years, Salma Hayek has seen her fair share of problems, many of which came by way of her obviously stunning looks, and the typecasting she fought against as a result. Ever heard this story before? It’s definitely a bit of a pattern with actresses.

In an interview with GQ, Hayek discussed what it was like to be typecast in her earlier roles, and shouted-out an unlikely ally.

“I was typecast for a long time. My entire life I wanted to do comedy and people wouldn’t give me comedies. I couldn’t land a role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me in a comedy (2010’s Grown Ups), but I was in my forties!”

Leave it to Adam Sandler to recognize comic potential. Since Hayek’s inclusion in Grown Ups, her range expanded into plenty of laugh out loud roles. How could we forget films like Sausage Party, Puss in Boots, or The Hitman’s Bodyguard? Sure, they’re not for everyone, but no one can deny their hilarity ( Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is a phenomenal movie, don’t try and disagree).

“They said, ‘You’re sexy, so you’re not allowed to have a sense of humor,’ Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the ’90s.”

Hopefully, in 2023 — anyone can do just about anything, regardless of what the masses think. As sad as it is, there will always be people out there loving to hate. It’s the job of the celebrity to block out all that ridicule and focus on what matters. Salma Hayek seems to agree. As she points out, “Sometimes they build you up, sometimes they bring you down. What are you gonna do?”