Salma Hayek shares sizzling swimsuit photo to kick off the new year

The saying may go “new year, new me,” but Salma Hayek kicked off 2022 by showing everyone that she’s just as fabulous as she’s always been.

On Monday, the 55-year-old posted a poolside photo wearing a halter-style leopard print swimsuit from some undisclosed tropical location while enjoying her Monday morning coffee. An idyllic sea, mountains, and some palm fronds are visible behind her, while the most perfect, fluffy white clouds dot the sky. (Eat your heart out, Bob Ross!)

“First coffee of the first Monday of the first month of a brand new year,” Hayek wrote, along with the sunglasses face emoji and swirling yellow stars emoji.

Hayek likewise rang in the new year while vacationing. Just a few days earlier, on New Year’s Day, Hayek posted another swimsuit photo from a rocky lagoon in between two giant boulders — no pun intended.

“May this new year bring you the awareness of your own strength. Happy, healthy 2022,” Sayek captioned the photo.

If Hayek is starting off 2022 by taking a break, it seems like she’s more than earned it. The Frida actress spent the last few months of 2021 doing back-to-back press for her blockbuster films, Chloé Zhao’s Eternals and Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. If only the rest of us were so lucky!