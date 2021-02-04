Sam Neill Admits He Had No Idea What Was Going On In Thor: Ragnarok

One of the best moments in Thor: Ragnarok was the performance of Asgardian play The Tragedy of Loki of Asgard, with the God of Mischief overthrowing his father to assume the throne, only to order a massive statue of himself be built and commission a play based on his own life that painted him as a true hero.

It’ll remain the single most self-aware scene in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe until Deadpool 3 eventually comes along, and saw director Taika Waititi throw his signature brand of irreverent and self-aware humor into a $180 million comic book blockbuster in a sequence that’s as meta and hilarious as it is completely unexpected.

If you think about it too much it just makes your head hurt, and in a recent interview, Sam Neill admitted that he didn’t really have a clue what was going on, either, given his complete obliviousness to the inner workings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I’m not really entirely nerdishly into the Marvel franchise. I was completely baffled by so many things. I went with friends who sort of knew a bit more than me. I was like, ‘Do you know what planet we’re on at the moment? Is that Hopkins, or was that Loki?’. And they were explaining it, they said, ‘You’re in the film, why do we have to explain it to you?’. I said, ‘Because I’m a bit lost. I’m truly lost here’. I shouldn’t really confess to that. I should really know what’s going on. It is strange, it looks like Tony Hopkins, but it’s not.”

Matt Damon is reportedly already in Australia ahead of reprising his role in Love and Thunder, while Neill admitted that he’s more than open to the idea of returning for a second bout of thespian histrionics. Between his newfound recurring cameos in the MCU and next year’s Jurassic Park: Dominion, it appears as though the 73 year-old is getting back into the blockbuster business in a major way, but trying to figure out how Thor: Ragnarok‘s band of actors could factor into the Odinson’s fourth solo outing is impossible to even try and predict at this stage.

Nevertheless, we’ve got no doubt that Waititi has some fun surprises up his sleeve for us with the next installment in the series and we can’t wait to see what he delivers.