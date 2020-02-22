Sam Neill Teases His Return In Jurassic World 3

World treasure Sam Neill, Dr. Grant from Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, posted something super cute on Twitter today, teasing his reappearance in the franchise in Jurassic World 3.

Taking to the social media platform, as he often does, the veteran actor posted a throwback picture to his time on JP3, the better-than-you-remember sequel. He posted a picture of Dr. Grant looking a little battered, with Neill saying that he had a “tough day at the office” back in 2000. His “note to self” to bring sunscreen and an extra hat is cute, too.

This isn’t the first time Sam has talked about his return to the series after a twenty-year gap. He’s posted other cute throwbacks before, which just has Twitter frothing at the mouth for more. Personally, I think he’s one of the cuter, older gentlemen on the platform. He’s tweeted often about his love of ducks and his family, which, ya know, you literally cannot get more wholesome than that. What a treasure.

As for Jurassic World 3 itself, well, in my most humble of opinions, Fallen Kingdom was one of the absolute worst wide releases I’ve seen in quite some time. Not since, well, The Rise of Skywalker did I walk away so disappointed, but Fallen Kingdom left me more baffled than anything else. It was surprising seeing J.A. Bayona, an otherwise talented director, helming such a misfire. Even my ex hated it, and that chick loved awful stuff – like me!

So, will Jurassic World 3 be great? With the main three back, we’ll at least get that nostalgic dopamine rush. Granted, those awful assistant characters are also slated to return for more terrible comedic hijinks. Still, it’ll be nice seeing Dr. Alan Grant at least one last time, if not many more.