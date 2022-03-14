Sam Neill spills ‘spoilers’ for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ in hilarious video

Sam Neill has dropped some “spoilers” for Jurassic World: Dominion in a hilarious new video. For the first time since 2001’s Jurassic Park 3, the New Zealand actor is returning to the franchise to face off against prehistoric predators yet again in this summer’s blockbuster threequel, which is intended to both conclude the World trilogy and act as a finale to the whole Jurassic sextet of films. There’s a lot fans want to know about what’s to come in Dominion, then, and Neill has helped them out by spilling some secrets on social media.

Well, no, not really. The OG Jurassic Park star shared a throwback skit he made with pal Stephen Fry on Twitter this weekend. Shot over Zoom back when Dominion was filming in 2020, the funny video sees Neill claiming that he’s been training hard for the new movie as he has to fight co-stars Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum — at the same time — in it. See the skit for yourself via the tweet below:

As entertaining as a Jurassic World: Civil War storyline might be, we’re 99.9% sure Neill is joking here. It will be interesting to see how the dynamic between Dr. Alan Grant and Pratt’s Owen Grady plays out, though, as they’re such different personalities. Likewise, Alan and Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm made for a great pair of opposites in Steven Spielberg’s iconic first installment, so we’re hopefully in for some more sparks between them, too. But a three-way brawl between the three dino-experts is pretty unlikely.

Neill and Goldblum are, of course, joined once again by Laura Dern’s Ellie Satler, who is also reprising her role for the first time since Jurassic Park 3. That film confirmed Alan and Ellie didn’t end up together, but fans are hoping Dominion might fix that, something vaguely hinted at in the first trailer that was released last month. Not that there’s much time for romance when Alan, Ellie, Ian, Owen, and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing have to save the world from being overrun by dinosaurs.

Jurassic World: Dominion stomps into cinemas on June 10, 2022.