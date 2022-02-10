Watch: dinosaurs roam the Earth in ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ trailer

As the heart-stopping conclusion to the epic Jurassic Park saga draws closer, the first official trailer for Jurassic World Dominion has been released, giving us several reasons to be invested.

The dramatic chapter is confirmed to take place four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in which the human species must attempt to balance the existence of freely-roaming dinosaurs after they were released into the wild. Moreover, humans now coexist and adapt to the dangerous, scaly creatures and their unique way of life.

In the trailer, the newest installment to the decorated franchise includes several tributes to the original string of films, including Dr. Grant’s infamous sunglasses, and the nod to original director Stephen Spielberg’s unforgettable use of special effects and imperative CGI. The trailer outlines the aftermath of the dinosaurs’ roaming free on Earth — including fan-favorites Blue and Rexy. The closing seconds of the trailer provide the biggest homage of all, as the memorable “don’t move” scenario is recreated.

Jurassic World Dominion features an ensemble cast, including returning stars of the franchise Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively. Joining the film’s two main stars are the iconic trio of the original Jurassic Park franchise — Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. BD Wong will also reprise his role as Dr. Henry Wu, along with Campbell Scott portraying Dr. Lewis Dodgson, whose character has not been seen since the original movie.

Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022.