Sam Raimi Has Chosen A Director For The Next Evil Dead Movie

What’s next for the Evil Dead franchise? Well, lately, most of the news has concerned what isn’t going to happen: namely that Bruce Campbell won’t be returning to play Ash Williams anytime soon. With Ash vs. Evil Dead having been cancelled, he explained that he thought the part deserved a level of physical slapstick comedy that he just couldn’t commit to anymore, and though it seems he’s going to voice Ash in an upcoming video game, he won’t be appearing in any future Evil Dead movies.

However, it seems that there are indeed plans for more films. Campbell appeared last weekend at the Rock and Shock convention in Massachusetts where he dropped some hints that we could see an announcement of a new movie sooner rather than later.

“So we think we have a cool premise. We have a new filmmaker that Sam Raimi has hand chosen. So he’s very involved in it. Will be involved in the story. And we’ll try and make sure the actors don’t completely suck. And then we’re gonna make another one, yeah. There’s lots of stories…creepy books…lots of people to torment.”

These New Ash Vs. Evil Dead Season 3 Photos Are Groovy 1 of 22

Click to skip









































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

From the sounds of that, it seems like Fede Alvarez, director of the previous movie, won’t be returning, but it’s reassuring that Raimi is getting hands-on with the script and tone of the film.

While at the panel, Campbell also touched on his feelings on recasting Ash for a new movie, saying:

“It’s okay to pass it along to another idiot to try and stop evil from destroying the world. One idiot tried – he did pretty good. It’s time to let other innocent people with no skills try to save the world. And there’s more stories to tell.”

Well, I certainly wouldn’t envy the actor trying to step into the boots, shirt and prosthetic chainsaw hand of Ash Williams. In all of the horror canon there are few few performers who’ve so made a part their own. But, if the next person to play the role has Campbell’s blessing, I’ll certainly check out any new Evil Dead movie.