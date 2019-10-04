Sam Raimi Confirms A Fifth Evil Dead Movie Is In The Works

Going hand in hand with the arrival of spooky season, horror auteur Sam Raimi, with only five words, has confirmed that he’s developing another Evil Dead movie: “There’s more Evil Dead coming,” said the director.

Coming to us from New York Comic Con, the news popped out of the ground while Raimi was promoting Ghost House Pictures’ The Grudge reboot. Apparently, the franchise, whose last theatrical entry consisted of a 2013 reboot under director Fede Alvarez, will make another appearance on the big screen soon, with star Bruce Campbell acting only as a producer, and not a performer.

Speculation of a new Evil Dead film has been on the rise ever since Raimi told Bloody Disgusting that he’d “love to make another one” earlier this year. But now, the ball has apparently started to roll.

Here’s what Raimi had to say back in July:

“I don’t think TV is in [the franchise’s] future but we’re talking about — Bruce, [producer] Rob [Tapert] and myself — one or two different ways to go for the next movie. We’d like to make another Evil Dead feature and in fact we’re working on some ideas right now.”

The Spider-Man director also said that he hoped Campbell, who’s announced that he’s retired from the lead role of Ash, would reconsider. Right now, however, we haven’t heard from the 61-year-old actor.

But even if Campbell refuses, Raimi is excited to jump back on the Evil Dead boat – maybe even with Alvarez:

“I would be thrilled if Bruce Campbell changed his mind about retirement, would come back for the original Evil Dead line,” Raimi told Bloody Disgusting. “But if not, I’m very happy to work with, if Fede would come back and make the sequel… but he’s such a big shot now. He’s so successful, an artist in demand, that I don’t think he’d want to do that.”

If you haven’t gotten the impression by now, whatever film Raimi’s got cooking up is very much on the ground floor. Ideas may still be tossing around, or perhaps there’s something more concrete, given that he’s delivered this message with such authority. But either way, it looks like we’ll be getting more Evil Dead very soon.

In the meantime, you can check out the original film, complete with a 4K restoration and an updated score at select theaters.

