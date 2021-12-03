Marvel’s forthcoming threequel Spider-Man: No Way Home will see have at least one Sam Raimi-era Spider-Man actor returning to the franchise. However, that is in the literal sense of buying a ticket and watching the film at the theater with the rest of us plebs and not making a cameo in the movie itself, as far as we’re aware.

The insight comes to us from Elizabeth Banks, who played Daily Bugle employee Betty Brant in 2002’s Spider-Man, starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker.

Banks took to Twitter Thursday to share an image of herself as Betty holding Peter’s freelance paycheck, declaring in the caption: “Me with my tickets to #SpiderManNoWayHome already like 🎟 #tbt.”

We’re glad a former actor from a past Spider-Man film isn’t too high and mighty to declare her fandom to the world, even if she is no longer part of the webslinger’s world.

Then again, the Tom Holland-helmed No Way Home does have a multiverse-centric plot that will see villains from various franchises — including the aforementioned Raimi-era —— such as Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Might this mean Betty from Maguire’s universe might make it into this newest film via an alternate universe? We certainly hope so. But if Marvel decides to put J. Jonah Jameson’s assistant onscreen, it’s only right that they include the long-rumored Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Men as well.

We’ll just have to see how many figures from Peter Parker’s trans-dimensional past make it onto the screen when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on Dec. 17.