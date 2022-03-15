Sam Raimi felt “honored” by ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

When Marvel Spider-Man first made it big in cinema the director behind the brilliant production was Sam Raimi. He is the one credited with bringing Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and other Spider-Man characters from the pages of the comic books to the big screen. But the possibility of them gracing the silver screen again seemingly died with the shelved plans for Spider-Man 4.

But his creations got a second chance with their MCU debut with Spider-Man: No Way Home and as shared by the director in a recent chat with Empire, he felt “honored” to see characters he brought to life appear in the latest MCU flick.

“I was honoured. It’s like someone said, ‘You know your old friends that have passed away? We’ve found a way to bring them back for a brief time.’” Almost as good as having the power of the sun in the palm of your hand, eh?

Raimi will be making his official entry in the MCU in May when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits the theaters. It will be the first Marvel movie to be helmed by the director since 2007’s Spider-Man 3. While he is currently busy with the ongoing reshoots for the upcoming film, Raimi has his eye on many comic book characters, like The Shadow, and hopes to work on their live-action adaptation one day.

He also shared that Spider-Man is still something he’d like to revisit if the opportunity ever arises in the future.

“And Spider-Man would be ahead of Doctor Strange, but I don’t want to put him down the list!”

While Raimi didn’t explicitly say that he wants to return for Spider-Man 4, given Tobey Maguire’s MCU debut as the web-slinger, the multiverse is wide open to every possibility.