Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the talk of the town for upcoming superhero flicks. As expected, very few details are known about the production schedule for the Doctor Strange sequel. Sam Raimi, the director behind the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, was appointed as the creative vision for Multiverse of Madness. As an established Marvel alum, Raimi returned to helm the sequel after the success of the first Doctor Strange film in 2016.

In November 2021, the Multiverse of Madness shoot faced significant reshoots, and the filmmaker was uncertain as to whether or not they completed the shooting process in its entirety. He did, however, comment vaguely on where the production stood currently in line with the fast-approaching release date.

I wish I knew the answer to that question. I think we’re done, but we just cut everything. We’re just starting to test the picture and we’ll find out if there’s anything that’s got to be picked up. If something’s unclear or another improvement I can make in this short amount of time left, I’ll do it. One thing I know about the Marvel team is they won’t stop. They’ll keep pushing it until it’s as close to being great as it could. Sam Raimi via Variety

In addition, Raimi described his positive experience working alongside the Marvel executives from pre-production to the final stages of movie magic.

Marvel’s been a great team to work with. I think that was a not-surprising surprise. I’ve been super-supported by the whole Marvel operations, starting at the top with Kevin Feige, and working all the way down to the crews that they work with. [They’re] super professional and have supported me every step of the way. Sam Raimi via Variety

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.