Sam Raimi says he’d ‘love to come back’ for another MCU movie

The floodgates are finally beginning to open for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and not before time. The 28th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to theaters in exactly one month, and today has brought a barrage of new footage, images, and information.

Of course, very little in the way of specifics is being divulged given the veil of secrecy that surrounds every MCU project, never mind one like Multiverse of Madness that deals with the fabric of time, reality, and existence. However, director Sam Raimi has given a wide-ranging interview to Fandango, where he admitted that he’d love to come back and helm another installment in the franchise were the opportunity to come his way.

“Absolutely. It’s like the world’s best toy box to be able to play at Marvel. I’d love to come back and tell another tale, especially with the great management they’ve got there.”

He doesn’t name Doctor Strange 3 in particular, and the rumor mill is already igniting that he could end up reuniting with Sam Raimi for the one that got away; namely, the duo’s abandoned Spider-Man 4. That feels like a stretch on paper, especially when Sony is already busy expanding its own Marvel-branded universe, but we know better than to rule anything out definitively.

For the time being, all the focus remains firmly on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is seeking to deliver on sky-high expectations that have still got a month to continue rising even higher.