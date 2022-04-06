Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature two of the strongest superheroes in the MCU, so it’s only natural for fans to pit them against each other and contemplate who would come out on top in case of a fallout. While answering that question in earnest is a surefire way of earning yourself a one-way ticket down one of the biggest rabbit holes in geekdom, one of the highest current authorities on the matter has decided to lend his opinion, and it’s certainly an intriguing take.

In an extensive interview on Fandango to promote his forthcoming flick, director Sam Raimi explained who would win that fight between Scarlet Witch and the runner-up Sorcerer Supreme.

“Wow. That’s a question I’ve been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda’s magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn’t have, and he’s got the help of Kamar-Taj. If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves, there could be a Doctor Strange out there that’s more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it’s all a mixed bag of possibilities.”

So, Raimi is essentially pitching us his idea for Doctor Strange 2, which is confirmed to feature different versions of both Wanda and Stephen. Whether the two of them or their alternate version will go toe-to-toe at one point during Multiverse of Madness is another question, one that the filmmaker will no doubt dodge for the time being as it could spoil one of the movie’s biggest sequences.

Wanda and Stephen as zombies in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' 1 of 3

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

On the one hand, Strange is a master of the Mystic Arts, and the best of them if the Ancient One is to be believed. On the other, Wanda stood up to Thanos when he held five out of six Infinity Stones and even managed to give his overpowered Endgame version a decent thrashing, so there’s certainly that.

Hopefully, Multiverse of Madness will give us more insight into the matter when it premieres on May 6.