Samuel L. Jackson Fires Back At Martin Scorsese For Bashing MCU Movies

It’s looking like the Avengers might need to assemble once more.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, legendary director Martin Scorsese let the world know that he thinks Marvel movies aren’t cinema. Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson, has something to say about that though. And he even name-dropped Bugs Bunny, so you know the gloves are off now.

At the red carpet gala for the celebration of Tyler Perry opening a new studio in Atlanta, the Avengers: Endgame star was asked if he’d heard about Scorsese’s comment on Marvel movies. He replied that he had, but hadn’t paid much attention to it, telling Variety the following:

Samuel L Jackson reacts to Martin Scorsese's #Marvel comments: "Films are films. everybody doesn't like his stuff either"#TylerPerryStudios pic.twitter.com/UHGjxPVDId — Variety (@Variety) October 5, 2019

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

SLJ now joins the growing list of celebrities who aren’t too happy with the director’s comments. X-Men comic book writer Jonathan Hickman hilariously mocked the remark in a Tweet and filmmakers James Gunn and Joss Whedon have also chimed in, obviously not agreeing with the thought that Marvel movies aren’t cinematic and taking offense to it, and understandably so.

As was pointed out in our original article about Scorsese’s comment though, and like Jackson says, everybody has a right to their own opinion. The Oscar-winning and nominated director of Taxi Driver has put in his time and he most certainly has earned the right to speak out about movies. Still, hopefully the negative reactions to his comments haven’t been too much of a surprise to him. Superhero films have been, still are, and will continue to be insanely popular, and Marty must know that.

Tell us, though, do you agree or disagree with Scorsese’s thoughts on Marvel movies? Let us know down below and be sure to check out the director’s upcoming Netflix original, The Irishman.