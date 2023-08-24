Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, and other actresses whose feel-good movies we love

Sometimes all we need is to put our feet up, munch on some popcorn, and relax in front of a film that doesn't play with our brain cells.

With her versatile acting skills, Sandra Bullock has given us Oscar-winning performances in films like The Blind Side despite the controversy currently surrounding the film. The Two Weeks Notice star, who unfortunately suffered the loss of her partner this year, ranks with other A-listers like Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts as actresses whose names are instantly associated with the feel-good films.

These ladies have brought to life characters that touch the hearts of moviegoers of all ages, whether it’s a romantic comedy that makes us laugh and swoon, a heartwarming family drama that tugs at our heartstrings, or an inspiring tale of triumph that leaves us feeling motivated. These 10 women have drawn us into stories that celebrate the core of life and relationships.

Sandra Bullock

You can’t help but adore Sandra Bullock as an actress. Her charisma, vulnerability, humor, and relatability set her apart. The way she rocked movies like The Proposal and While You Were Sleeping left a mark on everyone who watched. Miss Congeniality, for example, is a classic among comedies thanks to the hilarious and endearing performance by Bullock as an FBI agent who poses as a contestant in a beauty pageant.

In The Proposal, in which she co-stars with Ryan Reynolds, she shows off her comedic timing as a book editor who desperately wants to stay in the United States and avoid deportation back to Canada. Furthermore, her portrayal of a lonely transit worker in While You Were Sleeping who saves a man and falls in love with his family is so full of purity and charm that it will speak to anybody who has ever yearned for companionship. Strong, self-reliant women who aren’t afraid to display emotion are typical of Bullock’s female protagonists.

Jennifer Aniston

While Jennifer Aniston’s private life in the early 2000s received the lion’s share of media coverage, her comedies still made us laugh and took the spotlight away from the tabloids. Marley & Me, The Break-Up, Along Came Polly, and He’s Just Not That Into You have carried us through challenging times. Aniston stole hearts (and influenced millions of hairstyles) as Rachel Green on Friends before smoothly transitioning to the big screen, where she has brought her trademark blend of humor and relatability to a wide range of characters.

She starred alongside Owen Wilson in Marley & Me, a film about a married couple and their lovable but wayward dog. Her acting is heartfelt, capturing the ups and downs of having a family. In The Break-Up, Aniston gives a hilarious and authentic performance as a woman grieving the end of a relationship, perfectly expressing the nuances of love and sorrow. Moreover, she seemed just like one of us when she portrayed a woman trying to find her way through the murky waters of modern romance in the film He’s Just Not That Into You.

Julia Roberts

With her beautiful smile and likability, Julia Roberts has starred in many of the best feel-good films of our time. Remember how Vivian tosses on an oversized shirt over a mini skirt in Pretty Woman before venturing out to purchase her new wardrobe? This scene is widely credited with establishing the oversized shirt as a unisex style. In Runaway Bride, in which she reunited with Richard Gere, Roberts proved that she can do more than set fashion trends in movies by bringing humor to her portrayal of a woman who is afraid to commit to love fully.

Roberts’s character’s unrequited love for and relentless pursuit of her best friend is both hilarious and infuriating in My Best Friend’s Wedding, a film that captures the peculiarities of romantic relationships and close friendships. In the film adaptation of the best-selling novel, Eat, Pray, Love, Julia Roberts travels the world in search of herself. Her performance is compelling because it speaks to our shared desire for connection and belonging.

Reese Witherspoon

Because of Reese Witherspoon‘s timeless roles, we’ve all probably rewatched Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, Walk the Line, and Four Christmases numerous times. Witherspoon’s role as Elle Woods, a seemingly shallow sorority girl pursuing a law degree in Legally Blonde, is iconic, encouraging, and entertaining. Elle’s performance defies stereotypes, making her a symbol of empowerment and determination. Sweet Home Alabama stars Witherspoon as a successful fashion designer torn between her past and present love interests in a romantic comedy. Her warmth and wit make the film a joy to see.

Witherspoon’s character in the hilarious Four Christmases is Kate, a successful and sophisticated woman in a serious relationship with her boyfriend, Brad, played by Vince Vaughn. The couple appreciates their unattached existence without children and the inconveniences of Christmas family gatherings. Their plans, however, are derailed when their flight is canceled, and a television news crew interviews them at the airport, exposing their lie. In Walk the Line, Witherspoon takes on a more serious role as June Carter, for which she received an Academy Award nomination. Her performance is touching and authentic, reflecting the complexities of love and artistic collaboration.

Regina Hall

Regina Hall is an absolute riot. Her comedic skills are off the charts, and she always has you rolling on the floor with laughter. Hall has appeared in several beloved feel-good films, including Girls Trip, Think Like a Man, About Last Night, and The Best Man. Her acting varies from delivering laugh-out-loud comedy to portraying heartfelt emotions. The Best Man marked Regina Hall’s first major role, as Candace “Candy” Sparks. She plays a single mom who falls in love with the film’s protagonist, Quentin (Terrence Howard). In Girls Trip, Hall’s portrayal of a successful but troubled author on a journey with her best friends is both hilarious and touching.

Regina Hall plays Candace in Think Like a Man, a romantic comedy based on Steve Harvey’s best-selling book. Candace is a single mother who is wary about romantic relationships. Throughout the film, she navigates a relationship with Michael, played by Terrence J, learning to reconcile love, trust, and parenting. In the romantic comedy About Last Night, Regina Hall plays Joan, and her relationship with Bernie, played by Kevin Hart, provides much of the comedy in the picture.

Cameron Diaz

The lovely, down-to-earth attitude Cameron Diaz portrayed in flicks like There’s Something About Mary, The Holiday, My Best Friend’s Wedding, and Shrek has had us watching her films repeatedly, even when she took a break from acting. Diaz’s portrayal of the eccentric yet endearing Mary in There’s Something About Mary opposite Ben Stiller made the film one of the most successful ’90s romantic comedies that never gets old.

In The Holiday, she plays a successful businesswoman who trades holiday houses with a family. This role allows her to exhibit both her comedic and dramatic chops. It also helps that she has excellent chemistry with Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black. Diaz’s character in My Best Friend’s Wedding, who is in the middle of a love triangle, is lovable and sympathetic. When it came to voicing Princess Fiona in the Shrek franchise, Diaz smoothly brings to life a strong and rebellious princess with humor and grace.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway‘s prominent roles in films, including The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, Love & Other Drugs, and The Intern, have established her as a formidable actor. Hathaway’s portrayal of Mia Thermopolis, a teenage girl who finds out she’s a princess in The Princess Diaries, inspired viewers of all ages with her journey from shy and awkward teenager to a self-assured young woman being the film’s main draw.

In the timeless film, The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway plays an assistant to Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly, who masterfully maneuvers the ruthless world of high fashion. Her acting captures the complexities of aspiration and self-discovery with a blend of humor and sincerity. Hathaway’s ability to mix comedy with emotional complexity is on top form in Love & Other Drugs, thanks to her relationship with co-star Jake Gyllenhaal. While in The Intern, she portrays an accomplished businesswoman who befriends Robert De Niro’s character, an older intern. It’s a touching story about the power of friendship and respect.

Meg Ryan

Meg Ryan, known as the “queen of romantic comedies,” dominated the decade of the 1990s. Every romantic film that included her—from When Harry Met Sally to Sleepless in Seattle to You’ve Got Mail and City of Angels—was a smashing success. Ryan’s performance of Sally Albright in When Harry Met Sally and Billy Crystal’s portrayal of Harry delves into the thorny issues of platonic and romantic relationships. The film would not be considered a classic without her hilarious and touching scenes.

Ryan’s connection with co-star Tom Hanks is remarkable in Sleepless in Seattle, where she portrays a journalist captivated by a widower’s story. Hanks and Ryan were at it again in You’ve Got Mail, where she plays a bookstore owner who falls in love with an adversary she only knows through email. Her portrayal is funny and enjoyable, portraying the wonder of unexpected love. In the dramatic film City of Angels, Ryan plays a heart surgeon who falls in love with an angel (Nicolas Cage). Her performance lends authenticity and nuance to an otherwise surreal love story.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore is a household name in the world of feel-good films thanks to her infectious smile and impressive acting range. All of the characters she has played in films like The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, Never Been Kissed, and Ever After have benefited from her charismatic performance. Barrymore’s role as a waitress who gets engaged to the wrong man in The Wedding Singer, alongside Adam Sandler, is hilarious and understandable.

In 50 First Dates, Barrymore plays a lady with short-term memory loss, and her performance enriches what is already a lovely romantic comedy opposite Adam Sandler again. There’s a celebration of individuality and strength in Never Been Kissed, the film starring Drew Barrymore as a journalist who poses as a high school student. Her acting is touching and motivational, highlighting the value of loving oneself.

Kate Hudson

Watching Kate Hudson in comedies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Almost Famous, Fool’s Gold, and Bride Wars can brighten even the gloomiest of days. In How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Hudson plays a magazine reporter on a strange assignment, and the film’s charming romantic comedy appeal is boosted by the chemistry between her and co-star Matthew McConaughey. In Almost Famous, she plays the iconic “Penny Lane,” a groupie who’s not just your typical fan girl; she is soulful and romantic, and Hudson manages to bring drama and heartfelt emotion to the role.

Her performance was so incredible that she received an Academy Award nomination. In Fool’s Gold, Hudson and McConaughey reteam for another fun-filled adventure. Her performance brings even more joy and excitement to an already delightful story. And then there’s Bride Wars, a hilarious comedy about best friends who become rivals. Anne Hathaway joins Kate Hudson, and their performances make the story hit home for many people and their friendships.