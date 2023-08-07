Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall has died at 57

Sandra Bullock‘s partner of eight years, Bryan Randall, has tragically passed away after a private battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a progressive disease that affects nerves in the spinal cord and brain. He was 57.

His death was first reported by People. Randall was a model who turned to photography in later years, and the news seemingly came out of nowhere as he gave no hints or signs of his condition.

His family released a statement about the passing, saying he left this world “peacefully” on Aug. 5:

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Even though she’s one of the world’s biggest stars, Bullock has always been more private about her personal life. In 2021, in an appearance on Red Table Talk, she opened up a bit about her relationship with Randall. The couple shared three children: one from Randall, and Bullock’s two adopted kids.

“I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, [Randall’s] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever. I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

The couple actually met when Randall was randomly hired to work as a photographer at Bullock’s son’s birthday party.

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him.”

Before he became a photographer, Randall worked as a luxury fashion model for brands like Saint Laurent and Hugo Boss. There is unfortunately currently no cure for ALS, which causes the body’s muscles to weaken and atrophy.

Randall’s family is asking for donations to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital instead of flowers.