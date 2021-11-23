Sandra Bullock responds to ‘Spider-Man’ casting rumors

Not that we don’t trust Sony to run a successful Spider-Man franchise, even though we’ve already seen the studio fail twice at doing exactly that, but there’s a huge difference between hearing murmurs of a comic book project and cameras actually rolling on it.

As things stand, we can bank on more Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland, at least one more Venom for Tom Hardy, while Morbius lands in January and Kraven the Hunter arrives in 2023. On top of that, we’ll just have to wait and see, but the former Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters is hardly lacking in options.

A Madame Web standalone feature was placed into development for a second time in September 2019, with Sandra Bullock named as one of the top contenders for the role. As chance would have it, the Academy Award winner was asked about the scuttlebutt during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and it was news to her.

I don’t think I’m Marvel material. You know what, if that were a rumor that my son had heard, do you know how much I would get him to do in the house. I would be so successful in my requests. Who did they say I would be? [Spider-Man’s] grandmother or something? Why was I not hired for this? What happened to the talks? I need to know. Because I think I would be amazing with the psychic-ness of this.”

That’s not to say it couldn’t or won’t happen eventually, especially when Bullock is far dismissive at the prospect, but given Sony’s track record we’ll just have to wait and see if the slate of superhero blockbusters outside of Spider-Man and Venom manage to succeed before we can start talking about Madame Web in earnest.