Charlize Theron Reportedly Being Eyed For Marvel Role

After the successful premiere of Venom starring Tom Hardy, the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters is moving ahead at full speed with the development of several movies and spinoffs. And according to a new report, their untitled Marvel film slated for release in 2021 will involve Madame Web.

At this point, everyone’s wondering about whether Sony’s lineup of movies will tie into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. If the new Morbius trailer is any indication, given Michael Keaton’s brief Vulture cameo, then both the Mouse House and Sony are moving toward a possible crossover. And even beyond that, Tom Hardy has been teasing us relentlessly about the possibility of a Spider-Man vs. Venom story.

But what about other superheroes and villains related to Spider-Man? Well, as recently reported by Variety, the “secret Marvel movie” that Sony is currently developing has found its director. Apparently, S.J. Clarkson, known for helming episodes on Dexter, House M.D., and Orange Is the New Black, not to mention Marvel’s own Jessica Jones and The Defenders, will take over the new project. What’s more, the outlet believes that the new flick will center around Madame Web.

No writers have come on board just yet, but the studio is looking for an A-list actress to join and then hire a writer to “develop the film around them.” Both Charlize Theron and Amy Adams are being eyed for the role, but neither has held talks with the company at this time.

While it’s definitely too early to say if there’s any validity to these reports, the fact that Madame Web‘s name has come up several times in the rumor mill over the past couple of months makes her a highly likely candidate for Sony and Marvel’s next live-action venture.

Amy Adams already has a role in the DCEU, so fingers crossed we’ll get to see Charlize Theron finally join Marvel’s universe of superheroes. After all, we couldn’t think of a better actress to portray the enigmatic character.