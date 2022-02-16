Fans of Halloween classic Hocus Pocus will no doubt recall the memorable sequence where Bette Midler’s Winifred Sanderson sang, and now franchise co-star Sarah Jessica Parker has teased that fans can expect this year’s sequel to offer that and potentially even more song and dance when the witches return in Hocus Pocus 2.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Sarah Sanderson portrayer was asked about the possibility of more musical numbers featuring in the long-awaited follow-up by a viewer and elaborated on what it was like to return to working with Midler and Kathy Najimy.

Sarah Jessica Parker confirms that there will be at least one musical number in the #HocusPocus sequel. @SJP #WWHL pic.twitter.com/kDDdz4Ga3L — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) February 15, 2022

“I went straight from [And Just Like That…] to Rhode Island to start Hocus Pocus 2 where I was reunited with Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler,” Parker said in her response. “It was amazing and funny and ridiculous and all sorts of things. And um, a number … yes, there will be a number. Of course there will be a number. A number or two.”

As far as story beats go, little is known about the plot beyond the basic premise; three new students from the local high school attempt to stop the Sanderson sisters in present-day Salem. Aside from Midler, Parker and Najimy returning, only Doug Jones is confirmed to be back as Winifred’s ex-boyfriend Billy, though that by no means rules out other returnees from taking on the dreaded trio in the run-up to October.

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Disney Plus this Halloween