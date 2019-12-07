Scarlett Johansson Had No Idea The Black Widow Trailer Was Coming Out

More Black Widow chatter fresh off the hype-mill that always snowballs in the wake of a new trailer. Well, unless it’s for Sonic the Hedgehog. Ouch!

Scarlett Johansson has been back on the promotional wagon and has been candid about her thrill at the promo’s release in a new interview on The Late Late Show With Stephen Colbert, saying:

“Nobody told me that it was coming out. I actually woke up and I got a text message from Chris Evans, and he was like, ‘The trailer looks great!’ I don’t know what he was doing up at 5 a.m. That’s a whole other story.

She added:

“I was also as excited as everybody else. I had no idea it was even coming out. They didn’t even tell me. I don’t know, they keep everything from me.”

Just what was Chris Evans doing up at 5 am? That’s the real story here. Chris Evans Is Secretly Moonlighting And Nobody Knows Why! I encourage you to leave as many comments as possible speculating on what these dawn antics are (and it can’t be as simple as he wakes up early. He’s a movie star for crying out loud).

Right, the tangent is out of my system. Black Widow, Black Widow, all about Black Widow. Time for some ambling…

It’s not necessarily surprising that Johansson wasn’t awake for the trailer’s release – most of the United States was sleeping, after all (focusing on other markets would be my guess). Nor can I accurately gauge how surprising it is that she wasn’t even kept in the loop as to when it was going to drop. She’s an established actress who’s had roles in many a blockbuster (duh, she’s an Avenger), Disney know these Marvel machines are big enough to survive without putting their stars on constant alert for every step of the marketing process.

Less cold and a little more wholesome is seeing Johansson as palpably excited for the film’s release as fans are. It’s not unreasonable to think the buzz of finally fronting her own movie, after 9 years with the franchise in a relatively bit-part role, is a real emotional response, not just ad-speak to generate headlines. But boy do I hope I haven’t been sucked in.

Black Widow is out May 1st, 2020.