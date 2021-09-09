Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Asked For $100 Million Black Widow Payout

The Scarlett Johansson lawsuit continues to bubble away on the back burner of the cultural conversation, with the most recent reports offering that the actress expected to earn at least $70 million from Black Widow if it had been released as a theatrical exclusive without a pandemic looming over the industry.

We know she was paid $20 million up front, thanks to Disney’s legal team using it as a means to criticize her decision to take action, while the other $50 million would be accrued by performance-related bonuses and profit participation based on a succession of box office milestones being hit.

Johansson is said to have been of the belief that Black Widow had the potential to hit the billion-dollar threshold, which sounds awfully optimistic when the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to hit that mark that didn’t feature Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark are Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The latest addition to the churn of speculation from That Hashtag Show posits that the two-time Academy Award nominee wanted $100 million when she sat down to renegotiate her Black Widow deal with her corporate overlords at the Mouse House, a figure her team came to by estimating that the prequel would have earned $1.2 billion from theaters under normal circumstances, which is less than 10%, so it wasn’t all that unreasonable on paper.

Again, that’s optimistic, but it was only a starting figure, one that Disney would have no doubt been able to bring down significantly. As things stand, the situation hasn’t been resolved, but the most likely scenario is an out-of-court payout to keep things away from the headlines.